Monday, September 28, 2020
Game Time Announced for Alabama

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
The SEC league office announced Monday the game time for the Ole Miss Rebels next home matchup on October 10, as they welcome in the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide into the Vaught. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Alabama opened their 2020 slate with a 38-19 win over the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Missouri. The Crimson Tide plays host to the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies this weekend in a Top 10 showdown in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Alabama’s signal caller Mac Jones threw 249 yards and two touchdowns against Missouri.

On October 10, this will be the 68th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Alabama in a series that dates back to 1894.

Ole Miss travels to the Blue Grass State this weekend as they take the gridiron against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

