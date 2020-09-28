Game Time Announced for Alabama

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The SEC league office announced Monday the game time for the Ole Miss Rebels next home matchup on October 10, as they welcome in the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide into the Vaught. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Alabama opened their 2020 slate with a 38-19 win over the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Missouri. The Crimson Tide plays host to the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies this weekend in a Top 10 showdown in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Alabama’s signal caller Mac Jones threw 249 yards and two touchdowns against Missouri.

On October 10, this will be the 68th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Alabama in a series that dates back to 1894.

Ole Miss travels to the Blue Grass State this weekend as they take the gridiron against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.