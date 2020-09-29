Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: The Lane Train Heads to the Blue Grass State

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Lane Kiffin speaks with the media during his weekly press conference on September 28. Photo is a screenshot from the press conference held online, courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics.

Ole Miss hits the road for the first time of the 2020 season this weekend at Kentucky.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin met with members of the media during his weekly press conference on Monday and discussed the upcoming matchup with the Wildcats.

“This is obviously a really good team we’re playing, a lot of veteran players, especially offensive line,” Kiffin said. “Guys played really well last year and lost the turnovers Saturday, but did some really good things otherwise.”

The Rebels had some negative plays on both sides of the ball in their season opener against the Florida Gators.

“We’re going to have to play really well and get better in areas we didn’t do well in,” Kiffin said. Obviously, defense and negative plays on offense. A lot of work to do.”

Kentucky is coming off of a loss to No. 8 Auburn on the Plains. The Wildcats defense held the Tigers to only 29 points and 388 yards of total offense.

“They’re very disciplined on defense. They don’t do a lot of things, but they know what they’re doing really well,” Kiffin said. “Offensively, they run the ball very well, veteran offensive line. We’re still in the beginning phases of them, but that’s what we seem to know so far.”