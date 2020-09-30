Thursday, October 1, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss Football Is COVID-19 Free As They Prepare For Kentucky

0
305

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss prepares to hit the road for the first away game of the season on Saturday as they take to the gridiron against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Rebels have been now considered COVID-19 free for three straight weeks, with no players testing positive for the virus in the program.

“We are zero again,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on Wednesday.

The Rebels are entering their first real week of normal scheduling in preparation for a game.

“The guys have done a good job this week,” Kiffin said.

Kentucky enters the contest 0-1 looking for its first victory on the young season.

“A big game this week against a team that had a great team last year with a lot of good players especially up front on offense and defense,” Kiffin said. “They do a really good job coaching as they don’t give up a lot of big plays so we are going to have our hands full.”

Against Florida, the defense had trouble getting off the field with penalties and allowing over 600 yards of offense. During practice, the defense has shown strides of improvement according to Kiffin. 

“Our guys have done a good job this week,” he said. (Kentucky) is a very different opponent from a scheme standpoint. Hopefully, we match up better with that too.”

The Landshark defense got a member back as Deane Leonard got cleared to play the day before. Leonard transferred in from Calgary, Alberta. In his first game as an Ole Miss player, he recorded one tackle. 

“First game, he didn’t play in this type of competition. He did all right in there,” Kiffin said. “Gave up a touchdown. He will get better. He did not know he was playing until the day before.”

Kentucky’s offense is different from the Gators as they make their throws at or around the line of scrimmage.

“Work on tackling as we did in practice (Tuesday) against our service team,” Kiffin said. “Gotta lineup and know where you are supposed to be and make the play.”

Previous articleOle Miss Student, Chef Michael Bennet Cooks for the NBA Bubble
Next articleMarshall Henderson Named Recipient of Pete Lewis Memorial Scholarship

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Marshall Henderson Named Recipient of Pete Lewis Memorial Scholarship

Adam Brown -
Marshall Henderson, who starred for the Ole Miss men's basketball team from 2013-14 and now serves as the Rebels' graduate manager, has...
Read more
Contributors
00:02:48

Ole Miss Student, Chef Michael Bennet Cooks for the NBA Bubble

Hotty Toddy Intern -
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ole Miss student Michael Bennet had just been laid off from his job at Walgreens....
Read more
News & Views

COVID-19 Alters Homecoming Activities for Oxford High School

Adam Brown -
By Xander NorrisIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Oxford High School will play its homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 2, against Lewisburg High School....
Read more
Business
00:03:13

Ole Miss Business Students Open Aloure Perfections Beauty Bar

Adam Brown -
By Halle Norvase IMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com This week, HottyToddy.com had the opportunity to speak with two Ole Miss student...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Basketball

Marshall Henderson Named Recipient of Pete Lewis Memorial Scholarship

Adam Brown -
Marshall Henderson, who starred for the Ole Miss men's basketball team from 2013-14 and now serves as the Rebels' graduate manager, has...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Football Is COVID-19 Free As They Prepare For Kentucky

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com Ole Miss prepares to hit the road for the first away game of the season...
Read more
Contributors
00:02:48

Ole Miss Student, Chef Michael Bennet Cooks for the NBA Bubble

Hotty Toddy Intern -
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ole Miss student Michael Bennet had just been laid off from his job at Walgreens....
Read more