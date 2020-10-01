Thursday, October 1, 2020
Lewisburg Won’t Be an Easy Win for Oxford at Homecoming 2020

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers will welcome the Lewisburg Patriots into town on Friday night for homecoming. Kickoff for this region matchup at Bobby Holcomb Field is set for 7 p.m. 

Oxford is off to a strong 3-0 start to the season as the defending state champions. Last week, the Chargers defeated Southaven 31-28. 

“Last week, we did not run the ball as well as we like too,” Head Coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “That is something that we have addressed in practice this week. We are looking to running the ball better when we play.”

The Chargers offense has scored over 30 points in every game this season.

“I have been pleased to see different guys step up and make plays,” Cutcliffe said. “… This season it seems like each week a different person steps up and makes big plays for us.”

Head Coach Chris Cutcliffe and his staff have had two different quarterbacks leading the team, junior Michael Harvey and sophomore Trip Maxwell.

“Both of our quarterbacks have continued to play well,” Cutcliffe said. “Both are getting better with more reps and experience.”

Lewisburg (2-2) is coming off a 41-13 loss to Horn Lake in their region opener. 

“They are a well-coached team with a lot of talented players,” Cutcliffe said. “We really have to be prepared to play this football game. “

The Chargers will face the same type of scheme in the Patriots game with the same coaching staff according to Cutcliffe. 

“Last year, they had one of the best defense’s in our region,” he said. “I expect the same thing from them this season. They do a great job offensively of running, making you really have to be disciplined with a good defense. It’s really going to be a challenge for us.”

