Game Time Announced for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

On Monday, the Southeastern Conference office announced the game time for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville on October 17. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Arkansas (1-1, 1-1 SEC) picked up its first conference victory on Saturday at No. 16 Mississippi State. It was the first conference win for the Razorbacks since the 2017 season against Ole Miss inside the Vaught.

The Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks has passed the ball for 412 yards and three touchdowns through the first two games of the season.

This will mark the 65th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Arkansas that dates back to 1908.

Ole Miss (1-1, 1-1 SEC) plays host to No. 2 Alabama (2-0, 2-0 SEC) this Saturday at 5 p.m. inside the Vaught on ESPN.

Arkansas travels to No. 13 Auburn this Saturday. Kickoff is set 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.