Monday, October 5, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Game Time Announced for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

0
189

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

On Monday, the Southeastern Conference office announced the game time for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville on October 17. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Arkansas (1-1, 1-1 SEC) picked up its first conference victory on Saturday at No. 16 Mississippi State. It was the first conference win for the Razorbacks since the 2017 season against Ole Miss inside the Vaught.

The Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks has passed the ball for 412 yards and three touchdowns through the first two games of the season.

This will mark the 65th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Arkansas that dates back to 1908.

Ole Miss (1-1, 1-1 SEC) plays host to No. 2 Alabama (2-0, 2-0 SEC) this Saturday at 5 p.m. inside the Vaught on ESPN.

Arkansas travels to No. 13 Auburn this Saturday. Kickoff is set 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Previous articleOxford Housing Authority Provides Free Wi-Fi for Residents
Next articleOle Miss Punter is the SEC Player of the Week

RELATED ARTICLES

More News

UM Pharmacy School Earns Reaccreditation

Adam Brown -
The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education has renewed the accreditation for the Doctor of Pharmacy professional program...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Punter is the SEC Player of the Week

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss senior punter Mac Brown has been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week...
Read more
News & Views

Oxford Housing Authority Provides Free Wi-Fi for Residents

Tori Hosey -
While the societal move from in-person to virtual has been smooth for some Oxford residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, for others, finding consistent access to reliable, high-speed internet has been a daily struggle.
Read more
Football

Column: Ole Miss Defeats Kentucky in A Toss-Up Game

Adam Brown -
By John Macon GillespieContributor hottytoddynews@gmail.com When’s the last time Ole Miss won a toss-up...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

More News

UM Pharmacy School Earns Reaccreditation

Adam Brown -
The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education has renewed the accreditation for the Doctor of Pharmacy professional program...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Punter is the SEC Player of the Week

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss senior punter Mac Brown has been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week...
Read more
Football

Game Time Announced for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com On Monday, the Southeastern Conference office announced the game time for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas...
Read more