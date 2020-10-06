Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Five OHS Students to Serve on State Superintendent’s Council

Five Oxford High School students will join the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, the Mississippi Department of Education announced recently.

The council includes students in grades 11-12 and college freshmen who will serve as members for a term of two school years.

More than 300 students from across the state applied for membership on the council and 163 were selected. They will join the more than 70 students who were selected in 2019. The five students from OHS to serve on the State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright’s council are Thomas Archer, Hattie Busby, Avery Langley, Beckham McCord, and Celie Rayburn.

Students from different backgrounds, school sizes, and regions in Mississippi will be able to share their opinions and offer advice about educational opportunities and policy in Mississippi with the state superintendent.

“I thoroughly enjoyed meeting with such smart, insightful students last year, and I’m looking forward to hearing from our new members on issues of importance to them,” Wright said. “The public-school students of our state are our clients, and we need to ensure that we provide them with the opportunities they need to be successful. The council also allows students, who wouldn’t normally have the chance to interact, to talk with peers in different areas of our state.”  

The council’s purpose is to provide a forum for Mississippi’s students to offer diverse perspectives to Wright. The selected students will act as liaisons between MDE and public-school students from across the state. 

Council meetings will be held twice (fall and spring) during the school year. 

Staff report

