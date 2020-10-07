Hurricane Delta May Affect Alabama Game Scheduling

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off on Saturday at 5 p.m. on ESPN. As the Gulf Coast is preparing to brace for the impact from Hurricane Delta, Ole Miss is monitoring the situation in relation to the effects it could have on Saturday’s game.

As of now, the game is set to be played as scheduled on Saturday.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin told the media on Wednesday that the game could be moved “but has not yet.” He also gave several dates the game could possibly be moved to in the event Saturday’s forecast is too dangerous for fans and players.

“One would be Friday, … Sunday, or later in the year [Nov. 7],” Kiffin said. “I don’t think we will know until tomorrow for sure, as we are holding off for the most accurate weather that we can get. Nothing has changed so far.”

Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter told HottyToddy.com that a decision would be made soon.

“We are still assessing everything and hope to have some type of decision by tomorrow,” Carter said.

Kiffin is no stranger to severe weather affecting games after his tenure at Florida Atlantic University.

“It happened a lot in South Florida. It makes it difficult on both sides [of the ball] as you have to keep your feet on defense,” Kiffin said. “Obviously, on offense, the passing game becomes difficult and don’t have any magical formula for it.”

Continue to check HottyToddy.com for more updates on Hurricane Delta and Saturday’s SEC West Showdown.