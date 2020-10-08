MAC Grant to Benefit Oxford Fiber Arts Fest

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Photo provided by Andi Bedsworth, chair of the Oxford Fiber Fest

Yocona International Folk Festival of Oxford has been awarded a $4,300 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission that will be used to hold the upcoming annual Oxford Fiber Arts Festival.

The grant is a portion of the $1.3 million in grants the Commission will award in 2020-2021 and are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“At a time when the arts community is still very much reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are truly delighted to be able to provide grant funding to worthy organizations across the state,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “We applaud and are proud to support the efforts these organizations have made to keep the arts alive in their communities.”

The Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, serves the residents of the state by providing grants that support programs to enhance communities; assist artists and arts organizations; promote the arts in education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage.

The Oxford Fiber Arts Festival will look different this January 2021, said event chair Andi Bedsworth.

“We will host a series of smaller activities allowing festival fans a chance to still celebrate the fiber arts but in a safe way during this time of social distancing,” she said.

A Zoom lecture, an outdoor exhibit, a field trip to New Albany to see the Quilt Block Trail, children’s fiber art kits, and an exhibit at the Powerhouse will all be included in the schedule.

A new event this year, Fiber on the Square, will feature fiber exhibitions created by 15 local artists. Those wishing to participate can email oxfordfiberfest@gmail.com and fill out an application. Those chosen to participate will be given a screen to create a fiber art masterpiece using weaving, crochet, knitting, yarn bombing, fiber collage, hand-stitched, or any other fiber-related artwork.

A grand prize will be awarded with a celebrity panel of judges picking the winner.

Full details will be announced on the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council website.