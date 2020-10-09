Friday, October 9, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

HottyToddy Staff Football Picks: Week Three

SEC football is going strong into its third week of the 2020 season. The HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist Caroline Gleason, sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports reporter John Macon Gillespie) have made their picks for the week. 

Games this week:

No. 17 LSU vs Missouri 

No. 4 Florida vs No. 21Texas A&M 

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 

No. 14Tennessee vs No. 3 Georgia 

Arkansas vs No. 13 Auburn 

Mississippi State vs Kentucky 

No 2 Alabama vs Ole Miss

Oklahoma vs No. 22Texas

Florida State vs No. 5 Notre Dame

Staff report

