HottyToddy Staff Football Picks: Week Three

SEC football is going strong into its third week of the 2020 season. The HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist Caroline Gleason, sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports reporter John Macon Gillespie) have made their picks for the week.



Games this week:

No. 17 LSU vs Missouri

No. 4 Florida vs No. 21Texas A&M

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

No. 14Tennessee vs No. 3 Georgia

Arkansas vs No. 13 Auburn

Mississippi State vs Kentucky

No 2 Alabama vs Ole Miss

Oklahoma vs No. 22Texas

Florida State vs No. 5 Notre Dame

