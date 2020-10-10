Ole Miss Comes Up Short Against Alabama in Offensive Shootout

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Kenny Yeboah scores his second touchdown. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss and No. 2 Alabama got into a shootout under the lights of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels high powered offense score often, matching points with the Crimson T

Tide throughout the game, but in the end came up short to Alabama 63-48.

In this game, both teams put up over 1,300 yards of offense, Alabama with 723 and Ole Miss had 647 on the night.

Ole Miss started the game strong with a quick touchdown as sophomore quarterback Matt Corral found senior tight end Kenny Yeboah in the end zone.

Corral went 20-27 on the night and passed for 365 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 40 yards.

Yeboah finished the night with 181 yards and two touchdowns.



The game quickly turned into a hard-fought battle as Alabama answered every score the Rebels put up throughout the night.

The Crimson Tide’s quarterback Mac Jones, along with running back Najee Harris, relentlessly attacked the Rebels’ defense.

Harris carried the ball 23 times for 206 of the Crimson Tides 306 yards on the ground.

Jones finished the game with 417 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Alabama signal-caller connected with five receivers in the game, with a total of 13 completed passes to Devontae Smith.

Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff were able to get the Rebel’s running game going strong against the Tide with sophomores Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner each finding pay dirt.

The Rebels defense was led on the night by Momo Sanogo with a total of nine tackles. His teammate Jakorey Hawkins recovered a fumble to go along with eight tackles.

Ole Miss returns to the gridiron next Saturday as they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.