Ole Miss Center Ben Brown is on the 2020 Rimington Trophy Watch List

Ben Brown of Vicksburg, Mississippi, has played and started in 27 games over the first three seasons of his Ole Miss career. Brown has been a main-stay on the Ole Miss offensive line and moved from guard to center at the start of fall camp. An SEC All-Freshman selection in 2018, Brown leads the team with 27 consecutive starts.

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee used these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:

  • Walter Camp Foundation
  • Sporting News
  • Football Writers Association of America

Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a “mix” of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers.

The Rimington Trophy committee’s policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All-America teams.

The center with the most first-team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first-team votes, then the center with the most second-team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee.

