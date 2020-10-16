Friday, October 16, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Oxford Hosts Horn Lake Tonight in a Undefeated District Showdown

0
233

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers return to action this evening as they take on the Horn Lake Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.


Oxford (5-0, 3-0) comes in undefeated on the season. The Chargers game against DeSoto Central did not happen due to COVID-19 issues with DeSoto Central. 


“We challenged our team to find a way to get better despite the game being canceled,” Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “I was pleased with how they responded.”


The Chargers offense has been firing on all cylinders this season and putting up at least 30 points a game on the scoreboard. 


“Our quarterbacks have played well for us early in the season,” Cutcliffe said. “We’re hoping to continue building on what they’ve done so far and continue growing as an offense.”


Horn Lake enters the night undefeated in the district at 3-0 and 3-2 overall. The Eagles are coming off of a 26-10 victory over Olive Branch. 


“ Horn Lake is always extremely well-coached and very physical. We know we’re going to be in for a four-quarter game,” Cutcliffe said. 


The winner of tonight’s game will be in first place alone in 1-6A. 

Previous articleLafayette Firefighters Can Now Use Narcan to Help Overdose Patients
Next articleEnrollment in Graduate Programs is Rising, But Why?

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Devontae Shuler is Ready to Take on Another Season as Point Guard

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss senior guard Devontae Shuler and his teammates returned to the court for the first day of practice...
Read more
Athletics

A Conversation With the Ole Miss Club Athlete of the Year

Adam Brown -
By Adam BergeronIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Club sports have been on the rise at the University...
Read more
Newswatch
00:01:37

Enrollment in Graduate Programs is Rising, But Why?

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/PlryUvX7vWA HottyToddy intern and Newswatch reporter Dayna Drake explains how and why enrollment in graduate school programs...
Read more
Headlines

Lafayette Firefighters Can Now Use Narcan to Help Overdose Patients

Alyssa Schnugg -
To respond to the emerging opioid epidemic, more than 30 firefighters with the Lafayette County Fire Department have been training for the past two weeks to be able to administer Narcan to people who overdosed on drugs.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Basketball

Devontae Shuler is Ready to Take on Another Season as Point Guard

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss senior guard Devontae Shuler and his teammates returned to the court for the first day of practice...
Read more
Athletics

A Conversation With the Ole Miss Club Athlete of the Year

Adam Brown -
By Adam BergeronIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Club sports have been on the rise at the University...
Read more
Crime Report

Oxford Man Charged with Felony Child Abuse

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department has charged a local man with child abuse.
Read more