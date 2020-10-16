Oxford Hosts Horn Lake Tonight in a Undefeated District Showdown

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers return to action this evening as they take on the Horn Lake Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.



Oxford (5-0, 3-0) comes in undefeated on the season. The Chargers game against DeSoto Central did not happen due to COVID-19 issues with DeSoto Central.



“We challenged our team to find a way to get better despite the game being canceled,” Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “I was pleased with how they responded.”



The Chargers offense has been firing on all cylinders this season and putting up at least 30 points a game on the scoreboard.



“Our quarterbacks have played well for us early in the season,” Cutcliffe said. “We’re hoping to continue building on what they’ve done so far and continue growing as an offense.”



Horn Lake enters the night undefeated in the district at 3-0 and 3-2 overall. The Eagles are coming off of a 26-10 victory over Olive Branch.



“ Horn Lake is always extremely well-coached and very physical. We know we’re going to be in for a four-quarter game,” Cutcliffe said.



The winner of tonight’s game will be in first place alone in 1-6A.