Matt Corral Says “No Excuse for That Performance At All”

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Lane Kiffin and Matt Corral run onto the Arkansas field in Fayetteville. Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss falls to the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road 33-21. After the game, Head Coach Lane Kiffin met with the media.

“We had offensive struggles with the inability to run the ball in the first half,” Kiffin said. “The turnovers and not getting the ball in with two-goal to go situations. There are so many opportunities to get the game to a one position game in the fourth quarter if we had not screwed all that up early.”

Ole Miss turned the ball over a total of seven times with six interceptions thrown by sophomore quarterback Matt Corral.

We struggled getting the run game going,” Corral said. “So we tried to throw it and they dropped eight. No excuses for that performance at all. When you have a performance like that, you are supposed to lose the game.”

“You can’t turn the ball over like that and expect to win,” Kiffin said.

Against Arkansas, the Rebels defense held the game close to give the offense a chance to pick up the win. The effort was a turnaround from the defense’s poor performance in the previous week’s game against Alabama.

“I was glad to see our defense play well,” Kiffin said. “Played with energy, caused turnovers, had good emotion and execution.”

The Landshark defense was led by defensive end Ryder Anderson as he recorded 13 tackles with one sack.

“Our scheme was a little different. I had an opportunity to get to the quarterback,” Anderson said. “More rushes on the edge and the DB’s did a great job covering along with the rest of the D-line was getting after them too. When everyone is complimenting each other, it makes it easier.”

“My message to the team was we can be really good,” Kiffin said. “What if we play offense like we had prior to this game and play defense like we did today, we could be a really good team.”

Ole Miss returns to the friendly confines of the Vaught next Saturday as they play host to the Auburn Tigers. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.