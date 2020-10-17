Saturday, October 17, 2020
Ole Miss Comes Up Short Against Arkansas, 33-21

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Elijah Moore scores a touchdown. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss rallied in the second half from a 20 point deficit, but it wasn’t enough to pull off a victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a final score of 33-21.

Ole Miss (1-3, 1-3 SEC) had trouble getting going against Arkansas’ defense. Sophomore quarterback Matt Corral threw six interceptions over the course of the afternoon. The Rebels turned the ball over a total of seven times during the game.

Corral finished the day throwing for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He found Elijah Moore and Jonathon Mingo for touchdowns.

Moore finished the day with 11 receptions for 113 yards. His teammate Mingo recorded 31 yards on two receptions.

The Rebels defense held the Razorbacks offense to 394 yards.

Arkansas’ quarterback Feleipe Franks finished the day with yards and touchdowns. Franks’ top target was Treylon Burks. Burks finished the game with 137 yards, 11 receptions, and a touchdown.

The Landshark defense was led throughout the day by defensive end Ryder Anderson. Anderson finished the game with 13 total tackles and one sack.

In the first half, Ole Miss completed 17 passes for 102 yards. Corral passed the ball for 203 yards throughout the game and rushed for 238. Sophmore Jerrion Ealy touched the ball 23 times for 112 yards and a touchdown for the day. Ealy’s running-mate Snoop Conner carried the ball for 40 yards.

The Rebels return home next week to face the Auburn Tigers at 11 a.m.

