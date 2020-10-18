UM Panhellenic Council Hosting Virtual CARE Walk

Archive Photo: Ole Miss students participate in the 2018 CARE Walk. The annual Cancer Awareness Research and Eradication Walk, which benefits Baptist Memorial Hospital breast cancer efforts, is going virtual this year due to COVID-19. Photo by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

The University of Mississippi Panhellenic Council’s annual Cancer Awareness Research and Eradication Walk, which benefits Baptist Memorial Hospital breast cancer efforts, might have gone virtual this year due to COVID-19, but organizers are asking the Ole Miss community to get involved to help support the cause.

Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, the council has decided to have a month-long fundraising competition among Ole Miss sororities. The goal is $40,000, and the chapter that raises the most money for the hospital will win $500 for its own philanthropy and a catered Chick-fil-A lunch.

“It is unfortunate that the Panhellenic community cannot walk together this year,” said Avery Sadler, the council’s vice president of philanthropy. “Now, more than ever, do breast cancer patients need our help during this pandemic.”

Chapter members can “virtually” walk – meaning they can walk on their own to show support and raise awareness – on Oct. 20. Fundraising is not limited to sorority members.

“Oxford and Ole Miss community members are welcome to donate in a sorority’s name,” Sadler said. “Community members are also welcome to buy masks or T-shirts, from which proceeds will also benefit the hospital.”

The council is also seeking CARE Walk sponsors on three levels: pink, gold and silver. If a business chooses to sponsor, the council will advertise the business in a variety of ways, depending on the sponsor package they choose.

Arthur E. Doctor Jr., director of the university’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, said this particular philanthropy hits home for him, as his grandmother is a breast cancer survivor. Doctor also said that he and his family are excited to participate.

“I believe that the year’s ‘virtual’ CARE Walk due to COVID-19 will allow for parents, alumni and other community stakeholders to take part from across the country,” Doctor said. “The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life is extremely proud of our sorority women and will continue to support their efforts.”

For more information, visit https://my.crowdchange.co/b6hfer.

By Edwin B. Smith