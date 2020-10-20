Tuesday, October 20, 2020
SportsFootball

SEC Announces Game Time for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

0
475

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday the start time for Ole Miss’ game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff in the Music City is set for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt is 0-3 on the season. The Commodores had their contest postponed with Missouri this past weekend due to issues with COVID-19.

This season, Vanderbilt’s quarterback Ken Seals leads the Commodores as the signal-caller. Seals has passed for 411 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. 

Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday as they play host to the Auburn Tigers inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Previous articleOle Miss to Battle MSU in Third Annual Esports Egg Bowl

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletics

Ole Miss to Battle MSU in Third Annual Esports Egg Bowl

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss Esports, the University of Mississippi's competitive video gaming team, hopes to maintain its winning title...
Read more
Golf

Ole Miss Golf: Trending Upwards

Adam Brown -
By Drew GillettIMC student hottytoddynews@gmail.com Before Coach Chris Malloy returned to his alma mater...
Read more
Contributors

COLUMN: Corral has an Opportunity to Bounce Back Against Auburn

Adam Brown -
By Jeff RobersonContributorhottytoddynews@gmail.com Sometimes turnovers happen. Sometimes a lot of them. Saturday in Fayetteville, Ole Miss...
Read more
Football

Lane Kiffin Says COVID-19 Cases On Team Are “Becoming Very Challenging”

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss returns home to the friendly confines of the Vaught this weekend as...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Government

Oxford Aldermen Will Not File Lawsuit on Confederate Monument Land Ownership

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted – again – to not pursue a law suit with Lafayette County to determine who owns the land where the Confederate monument stands on the south side of the Courthouse in the Square.
Read more
Contributors
00:01:35

Students Claim Mississippi Residency in Order to Vote

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/HFcnSPun1iM By Rebecca Donaldson, Journalism student
Read more
Football

SEC Announces Game Time for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Adam Brown -
The Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday the start time for Ole Miss’ game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff...
Read more