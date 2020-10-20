SEC Announces Game Time for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday the start time for Ole Miss’ game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff in the Music City is set for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt is 0-3 on the season. The Commodores had their contest postponed with Missouri this past weekend due to issues with COVID-19.

This season, Vanderbilt’s quarterback Ken Seals leads the Commodores as the signal-caller. Seals has passed for 411 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday as they play host to the Auburn Tigers inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.