Thursday, October 22, 2020
Can the Oxford Chargers Maintain Their 19 Game Winning Streak?

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
The Oxford Chargers return to the gridiron this Friday night as they take on the Olive Branch Conquistadors. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Oxford (6-0, 4-0) enters after a 50-26 victory over the Horn Lake Eagles. 

“Our focus and job is to get better every week,” Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “In every opportunity, we have to play. That is accomplished on the practice field, weight room. We are just trying to improve every single week.”

Cutcliffe and his staff have guided the Chargers on a 19 game winning streak. Now, the season is already reaching its end with only a few contests left and the playoffs just around the corner.

“You want to be playing your best football when you reach that point,” Cutcliffe said.

Each season on the gridiron goes by fast. However, this year is a little bit different due to COVID-19.

“It has gone by very quickly,” Cutcliffe said. “Obviously, a lot of things different from a normal season. It is an unusual time for all of us, but it has gone by extremely quickly.”

Olive Branch comes into town with a 4-3 overall record and 1-3 mark in district play. The Conquistadors have lost three straight district games, including a 19-14 outcome against Southaven last Friday night.

“Offensively they present a challenge, Cutcliffe said. “They are a triple-option offense and definitely play something that we don’t see a lot … we know will be a challenge to defend. We have to be very disciplined to defend as we have to tackle extremely well. One missed tackle or not doing your responsibility can turn into a huge play. 

“Olive Branch on defense can be a physical defensive front,” he said. “They are fast with great team speed. Athletic in the secondary. They will present a challenge.”

