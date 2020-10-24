Lane Kiffin speaks on loss against Auburn: “It was right there.”

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the team in the locker room. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss’ 35-28 loss to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday was one that hurt a little more than the others.

“Very disappointing loss,” Coach Lane Kiffin said. “You know, we’re sitting there with a really big win versus a very talented team. So tough one to swallow, probably tougher than the other ones… because it was right there.”

Ole Miss (1-4, 1-4 SEC) retook the lead over Auburn just under the six-minute mark on a five-yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy.

“As both sides have a shot, it is very discouraging,” Kiffin said. “Either one does their job we are sitting there with a big win versus a very talented team.”

Auburn went ahead on a pass from Bo Nix to wide receiver S Williams for a 42-yard touchdown followed by a two-point conversion.

The coaching staff put John Rhys Plumlee in the game when the offense got the ball back with about four minutes remaining to try and get three first downs.

“In four-minute offense, you gotta run the ball,” Kiffin said. “John gives us the best chance, and you gotta let the clock run down. Like we did.”

Ealy finished the game with 74 yards rushing, while Snoop Conner added 75, Matt Corral 88, and Plumlee 48, all on the ground.

“The two running backs and quarterbacks all had over 50 yards rushing in the game,” Kiffin said.

The Rebels ran the ball over 50 times at the Tigers defensive line.

“I think we were more patient,” Kiffin said. “Fifty-one runs in the game. We run the ball more than anybody in the conference.”

According to Kiffin, if the Rebels had managed to score on their last drive, they would have gone for two to try and win the game.

Ole Miss rushed for over 280 yards against the Tigers and passed for over 160. The Rebels finished the day with 444 total yards of offense.

The Rebels return to action Saturday as they travel to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.