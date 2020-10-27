Ole Miss Music Department Launches “yoU Me Music Hour” Podcast

If the people can’t come to the show, The Ole Miss Music Department will take the show to the people. Thanks to the creativity of Interim Chair and Professor Nancy Maria Balach, the department’s first podcast is now streaming.

Masked-up music-making at the University of Mississippi Department of Music. Photo by Morgan Green.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the department to cancel all concerts this fall. But on Oct. 21, the first episode of the ‘yoU Me Music Hour,’ dropped with the goal of engaging fans and raising money to buy better equipment for future efforts.

”We want to be able to live stream more of the performances that we put on, we want to be able to have the equipment that we need for this series. So, right now, in partnership with The Foundation, we are running an ignite program called “The Show Must Go On” because it must,” Balach said.

Sharing the music did not happen overnight. Students, faculty and alumni and have been working on the idea since May.

“So in this time of COVID, where music-making has to take on a new embodiment, we were looking for ways that we could create performing opportunities for our students, and we’re not having live audiences right now in our performances, so we thought how could we get what they’re doing to the public,” Balach said.

The first podcast series will include three episodes with the next two available on Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. To keep the podcasts playing, you can make a donation at ignite.olemiss.edu.

Story contributed by Ole Miss journalism student Morgan Green