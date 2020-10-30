Friday, October 30, 2020
Oxford Hopes to Continue 20-Game Winning Streak at Hernando

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Adam Brown

The Oxford Chargers will travel up I-55 Friday evening to take on the Hernando Tigers in a district showdown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Oxford (7-0, 5-0) is coming off of a 39-0 win over Olive Branch last week to take over first place in the district. 

“I was really pleased with our defense last week,” Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “We played disciplined football against a tough option offense.”

The Chargers are on a 20-game winning streak, and the team remains focused on each game at hand.

“Our focus is continuing to improve right now. We know that our toughest tests are ahead of us beginning with Hernando this week,” Cutcliffe said. “We’ve gotta keep getting better on the practice field every week.”

Hernando is 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the district. The Tigers are coming off of a 16-14 loss at Horn Lake last week.

“Hernando is a talented, well-coached team,” Cutcliffe said. “They do a great job offensively of spreading the ball around and their quarterback is an outstanding player.  Defensively Hernando is very aggressive. They are going to bring a lot of pressure and force us to execute at a high level.”

