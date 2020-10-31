Ole Miss Defeats Vanderbilt 54-21, Corral Passes Eli Manning’s Completion Record

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss’ offense was firing on all cylinders in the 54-21 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville on Halloween.

Ole Miss’ (2-4, 2-4 SEC) offense rewrote the record books against the Commodores, starting with sophomore quarterback Matt Corral. Corral started the game red hot as he completed his first 19 passes. Corral has now surpassed former Rebel Eli Manning for passing completions with a record of 18-18.

Corral also tied with Manning for six touchdown passes in a single contest. Manning had six touchdowns against Arkansas in a seven-overtime game in 2001.

Corral finished the day throwing for 412 yards and six touchdowns on the afternoon. He also carried the ball six times for 23 yards.

Junior wide receiver Elijah Moore surpassed former teammate AJ Brown (233) in receiving yards in a game as he recorded 238 yards on 14 receptions.

The running game for the Rebels was led by Jerrion Ealy who carried the ball 15 times for 95 yards.

Ole Miss’ defense allowed the Commodores to reach pay dirt three times. The Rebels gave up 421 yards of total offense. A.J. Finley led the Landshark defense with 12 tackles and an interception.

Ole Miss has a bye week next weekend they will return to action on Nov. 14 against South Carolina.