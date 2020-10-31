Sunday, November 1, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss Defeats Vanderbilt 54-21, Corral Passes Eli Manning’s Completion Record

0
260

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Matt Corral throws the ball downfield in Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt game. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics / Joshua McCoy

Ole Miss’ offense was firing on all cylinders in the 54-21 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville on Halloween.

Ole Miss’ (2-4, 2-4 SEC) offense rewrote the record books against the Commodores, starting with sophomore quarterback Matt Corral. Corral started the game red hot as he completed his first 19 passes. Corral has now surpassed former Rebel Eli Manning for passing completions with a record of 18-18.

Corral also tied with Manning for six touchdown passes in a single contest. Manning had six touchdowns against Arkansas in a seven-overtime game in 2001.

Corral finished the day throwing for 412 yards and six touchdowns on the afternoon. He also carried the ball six times for 23 yards.

Junior wide receiver Elijah Moore surpassed former teammate AJ Brown (233) in receiving yards in a game as he recorded 238 yards on 14 receptions.

The running game for the Rebels was led by Jerrion Ealy who carried the ball 15 times for 95 yards.

Ole Miss’ defense allowed the Commodores to reach pay dirt three times. The Rebels gave up 421 yards of total offense. A.J. Finley led the Landshark defense with 12 tackles and an interception.

Ole Miss has a bye week next weekend they will return to action on Nov. 14 against South Carolina.

Previous articleHottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Six
Next articleHottyToddy Recipes: Halloween ‘Trash’ and Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Lane Kiffin Speaks on Win Against Vanderbilt

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss came into the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores red hot on offense as they left the Music...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment
00:05:13

HottyToddy Recipes: Halloween ‘Trash’ and Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies

Tori Hosey -
https://youtu.be/fff9LjbYzV4 Video by Yasmine Brown and Lydia Mayer, IMC students
Read more
Football

HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Six

Adam Brown -
Welcome to week six of SEC football on this Halloween weekend. A total of six games will be played in the conference....
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Easy DIY Bloody Brain and Halloween Cupcakes

Tori Hosey -
https://youtu.be/e6DHAIIemAU Video by Lydia Smith and Yasmine Brown, IMC students
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Lane Kiffin Speaks on Win Against Vanderbilt

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss came into the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores red hot on offense as they left the Music...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment
00:05:13

HottyToddy Recipes: Halloween ‘Trash’ and Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies

Tori Hosey -
https://youtu.be/fff9LjbYzV4 Video by Yasmine Brown and Lydia Mayer, IMC students
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Defeats Vanderbilt 54-21, Corral Passes Eli Manning’s Completion Record

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss' offense was firing on all cylinders in the 54-21 victory over the...
Read more