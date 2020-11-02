Election 2020: A Roundup of What’s on the Ballot

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While the Presidential election is certainly the most talked-about race on this year’s ballot, on Tuesday Mississippi voters will be deciding on more than just who they want in the White House.

Lafayette County polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters must present a photo ID before voting such as a driver’s license, passport or state-issued ID card.

All Mississippi voters will cast their vote which candidate they want in the U.S. Senate – incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, Democrat Mike Espy, or Libertarian Jimmy L. Edwards.

Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Josiah Coleman, left, will face challenger Chancery Court Judge Percy Lynchard Jr. for the District 3, Place 3 seat on the high court.

On the local Lafayette County ballot, all voters will also elect a Mississippi Supreme Court Justice and a central district constable. Citizens in District 3 and District 4 will decide on a new election commissioner. Residents in District 1 and District 5 will elect a new school board member.

Other than voting for people to fill certain officers and positions, the people of Mississippi will also be voting on three ballot measures.

Via Wikimedia Commons

Measure 1, the Medical Marijuana measure, is a two-part measure. The first part asks voters if they support a medical marijuana program at all and is a Yes or No vote. The second part provides two choices – Initiative 65 and Alternate 65A. Initiative 65 would establish the program under the Mississippi State Department of Health and would allow people with 22 debilitating illnesses to receive medical marijuana which would be sold and taxed 7 percent. Alternate 65A would allow the Mississippi Legislature to set up how the program is managed with no time table as to when that would occur.

Measure 2 asks voters whether they wish to see Mississippi’s two-step electoral process for statewide candidates removed. It would remove the requirement currently in place that a statewide candidate must receive the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representative’s districts.

Measure 3 asks voters whether they approve the design for a new state flag that was recommended by the Mississippi Flag Commission that features a magnolia flower and removes the Confederate battle emblem. It includes the words “In God We Trust.”

A sample ballot and polling locations for Lafayette County voters can be found on the county’s website.