Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Breaking NewsFeaturedNews & ViewsGovernment

BREAKING: Cindy-Hyde Smith Projected to Win U.S. Senate Race in Mississippi

0
304
Cindy Hyde-Smith. Photo provided.

Incumbent senator and Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith is now projected to win the Missississippi U.S. Senate Race. Hyde-Smith defeats Democrat Mike Espy.

Hyde-Smith received the endorsement of President Trump in October after having been previously endorsed at a Trump rally in 2018.

Trump stated in October that Hyde-Smith, “helped us Cut your Taxes, Secure our Border, and Defend the Second Amendment.”

Trump also stated that Mike Espy was a “corrupt politician” that would “Raise your Taxes and Open your Borders!”

Hyde-Smith is the former State Agricultural Commissioner. She is also the only female to have ever represented Mississippi in the U.S. Senate or House.

Staff Report

Previous articleElection 2020: Lafayette County Voting Results Update
Next articleBREAKING: Mississippi Votes to Legalize Medical Marijuana

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Election 2020: Absentee Ballots to Decide Most Local Races

Alyssa Schnugg -
About 52 percent of registered Lafayette County voters cast their votes Tuesday at the polls. With 6,500 absentee ballot and approximately 400 affidavit votes, Lafayette County saw about a 75 percent voter turnout.
Read more
Breaking

BREAKING: Mississippi Votes to Legalize Medical Marijuana

Tori Hosey -
It appears that a majority of voters in Mississippi have voted to approve Initiative 65. The bill will establish a program allowing...
Read more
Government

Election 2020: Lafayette County Voting Results Update

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County election update
Read more
Headlines

Oxford Aldermen Reinstate Outdoor Dining for The Annex, Rafters

Alyssa Schnugg -
Last month, the Oxford Board of Aldermen took away the ability for two restaurants to offer outdoor dining after...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

Election 2020: Absentee Ballots to Decide Most Local Races

Alyssa Schnugg -
About 52 percent of registered Lafayette County voters cast their votes Tuesday at the polls. With 6,500 absentee ballot and approximately 400 affidavit votes, Lafayette County saw about a 75 percent voter turnout.
Read more
Breaking

BREAKING: Mississippi Votes to Legalize Medical Marijuana

Tori Hosey -
It appears that a majority of voters in Mississippi have voted to approve Initiative 65. The bill will establish a program allowing...
Read more
Breaking News

BREAKING: Cindy-Hyde Smith Projected to Win U.S. Senate Race in Mississippi

Tori Hosey -
Incumbent senator and Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith is now projected to win the Missississippi U.S. Senate Race. Hyde-Smith...
Read more