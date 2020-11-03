BREAKING: Cindy-Hyde Smith Projected to Win U.S. Senate Race in Mississippi

Cindy Hyde-Smith. Photo provided.

Incumbent senator and Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith is now projected to win the Missississippi U.S. Senate Race. Hyde-Smith defeats Democrat Mike Espy.

Hyde-Smith received the endorsement of President Trump in October after having been previously endorsed at a Trump rally in 2018.

Trump stated in October that Hyde-Smith, “helped us Cut your Taxes, Secure our Border, and Defend the Second Amendment.”

Trump also stated that Mike Espy was a “corrupt politician” that would “Raise your Taxes and Open your Borders!”

Hyde-Smith is the former State Agricultural Commissioner. She is also the only female to have ever represented Mississippi in the U.S. Senate or House.

Staff Report