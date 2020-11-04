BREAKING: Mississippi Votes to Legalize Medical Marijuana

It appears that a majority of voters in Mississippi have voted to approve Initiative 65. The bill will establish a program allowing medical use of marijuana products by qualified persons with debilitating conditions. Initiative 65 was voted in over a more restrictive measure, Initiative “65A”, which was placed on the ballot by the state legislature.

Mississippi will become the 34th state to legalize medical marijuana.

At the time of publication, with 73% of votes counted, Initiative 65 possesses a large lead over 65A with 74% of the vote, tallying over 440,000 votes in favor of passing the initiative.

This is a developing story.

Staff Report