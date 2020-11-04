Wednesday, November 4, 2020
BreakingBreaking NewsFeaturedNews & ViewsGovernmentMississippi

BREAKING: Mississippi Votes to Legalize Medical Marijuana

0
567

It appears that a majority of voters in Mississippi have voted to approve Initiative 65. The bill will establish a program allowing medical use of marijuana products by qualified persons with debilitating conditions. Initiative 65 was voted in over a more restrictive measure, Initiative “65A”, which was placed on the ballot by the state legislature.

Mississippi will become the 34th state to legalize medical marijuana.

At the time of publication, with 73% of votes counted, Initiative 65 possesses a large lead over 65A with 74% of the vote, tallying over 440,000 votes in favor of passing the initiative.

This is a developing story.

Staff Report

Previous articleBREAKING: Cindy-Hyde Smith Projected to Win U.S. Senate Race in Mississippi
Next articleElection 2020: Absentee Ballots to Decide Most Local Races

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Election 2020: Absentee Ballots to Decide Most Local Races

Alyssa Schnugg -
About 52 percent of registered Lafayette County voters cast their votes Tuesday at the polls. With 6,500 absentee ballot and approximately 400 affidavit votes, Lafayette County saw about a 75 percent voter turnout.
Read more
Breaking News

BREAKING: Cindy-Hyde Smith Projected to Win U.S. Senate Race in Mississippi

Tori Hosey -
Incumbent senator and Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith is now projected to win the Missississippi U.S. Senate Race. Hyde-Smith...
Read more
Government

Election 2020: Lafayette County Voting Results Update

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County election update
Read more
Headlines

Oxford Aldermen Reinstate Outdoor Dining for The Annex, Rafters

Alyssa Schnugg -
Last month, the Oxford Board of Aldermen took away the ability for two restaurants to offer outdoor dining after...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

Election 2020: Absentee Ballots to Decide Most Local Races

Alyssa Schnugg -
About 52 percent of registered Lafayette County voters cast their votes Tuesday at the polls. With 6,500 absentee ballot and approximately 400 affidavit votes, Lafayette County saw about a 75 percent voter turnout.
Read more
Breaking

BREAKING: Mississippi Votes to Legalize Medical Marijuana

Tori Hosey -
It appears that a majority of voters in Mississippi have voted to approve Initiative 65. The bill will establish a program allowing...
Read more
Breaking News

BREAKING: Cindy-Hyde Smith Projected to Win U.S. Senate Race in Mississippi

Tori Hosey -
Incumbent senator and Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith is now projected to win the Missississippi U.S. Senate Race. Hyde-Smith...
Read more