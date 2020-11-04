Ole Miss Basketball Presents Pavilion Madness

The Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams will treat their fans to a showcase prior to the start of the 2020-21 season with the Pavilion Madness on Nov. 11, presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.

The showcase will replace the annual Square Jam normally held on the historic Oxford Square, canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Pavilion Madness will be streamed live on the official Facebook account of Ole Miss Athletics beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT. A limited number of fans, through a pre-selected process, will have the option to attend the event.

The women’s team, highlighted by the top recruiting class in the SEC, will take the court first. Following team introductions, select players will participate in a three-point contest to see who’s the best shooter from beyond the arc. The women’s team will conclude their portion of the event with a quick scrimmage.

With a talented group of returners and newcomers, a select few will show off their range in a three-point contest. The winner of the contest will face off against an Ole Miss legend that will be sure to excite fans. The men will continue their portion of the event with the always-popular slam dunk contest before a scrimmage concludes the night.

Staff Report