It Took 41 Years, But Ole Miss Is Back on Top of SEC Golf

Ole Miss men’s golf has waited a long time for a day like this. 41 years, to be exact.

But on Sunday afternoon at Sea Island, the Rebels finally joined the 1984 team in the program’s tiny, exclusive club of SEC champions.

No. 12 Ole Miss didn’t just win the league title. It handled No. 3 Florida 4-1 in the match play finals and looked every bit like a team that belonged on that stage.

Goodnight from the SEC Champs 😴#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/kiOlS7ZxF8 — Ole Miss Men’s Golf (@OleMissMGolf) April 27, 2026

This wasn’t a fluke run. The SEC field was loaded with 11 of the top 25 teams in the country and five inside the top 10. Ole Miss didn’t blink. The Rebels played like a group that had been building toward this moment all spring, and when the lights were brightest, they were the ones who kept delivering.

Tom Fischer set the tone again, which has basically become his thing in April. He went 6-under and closed out his match 5&4 after stuffing a wedge to four feet on 14.

That gave Ole Miss the first point and a whole lot of momentum. Fischer finished the week 3-0 in match play with a top‑20 stroke play finish, which is about as strong a postseason statement as you can make.

Then came the avalanche. Collins Trolio fell behind early, shrugged it off, and birdied four straight holes to flip his match. Back‑to‑back birdies on 14 and 15 sealed it, pushing the Rebels ahead 2-0.

Trolio also finished the week 3-0 and led the entire tournament with 20 birdies. He was one of the best players on the course from start to finish.

And of course, Cameron Tankersley closed the door.

After clinching the semifinal against No. 1 Auburn the day before, he stepped right back into the pressure and handled it again. Birdies on 10 and 11 gave him the lead, and when Florida stumbled with a double bogey, Tankersley pounced. He held on for a 1UP win that delivered the third point and the SEC title.

Another 3-0 week. Another clutch finish.

By the time the final matches wrapped, Ole Miss had already done enough.

Cohen Trolio’s match ended tied through 15, and Daniel Tolf went 19 holes before his match also finished even. None of it changed the outcome. The Rebels were already champions.

Ole Miss finished the week with a tournament‑best 70 birdies and a lineup that looked confident, connected, and completely unfazed by the moment. It felt like a team that understood the weight of the history they were chasing and decided to go take it anyway.

Now the Rebels turn toward NCAA Regionals on May 18 with a trophy in hand and a whole lot of belief. After four decades of waiting, Ole Miss finally has another SEC title.

And the way this group is playing, it doesn’t feel like they’re done making noise.