Ole Miss One Win Away From SEC Title After Match Play Run

Ole Miss has a chance to win its first SEC title in 46 years on Sunday, and the path to this moment has had its ups and downs, but the Rebels have one more tee time.

The Rebels didn’t sneak into the championship match as a plucky underdog. They earned their way to it, starting with a 4.5-0.5 win over Texas A&M early Saturday before knocking off top-ranked Auburn in the semifinals.

Now they get Florida with a trophy on the line.

Ole Miss came out early and looked comfortable. Tom Fischer set the tone with a 3 and 2 win over Jaime Montojo, and Cameron Tankersley followed with a 4 and 3 victory that pushed the Rebels to the edge of advancing. Collins Trolio closed the door with a 2 and 1 win over Shiv Parmar.

Daniel Tolf halved his match, and Cohen Trolio was 2 up through 16 when his match ended. By then, the Rebels had already moved on.

The semifinal was tighter, but Ole Miss never looked rattled.

Fischer once again opened the scoring, beating Cayden Pope 3 and 1 with six birdies.

Auburn answered, but Collins Trolio delivered one of the biggest points of the day by taking down the No. 1 amateur in the world with a 2 and 1 win. His chip-in to clinch it gave Ole Miss a jolt.

COLLINS TROLIO ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/7Upl7GeK3j — Ole Miss Men’s Golf (@OleMissMGolf) April 25, 2026

Auburn tied things at 2-all, leaving everything on Tankersley’s match with Josiah Gilbert. Gilbert led early, but Tankersley flipped it on the 12th and held a one-up lead going to the last.

Both players made par, and that was enough to give Ole Miss the 3-2 win and a spot in the final.

Ole Miss will face Florida on Sunday morning on SEC Network at 7 a.m. CT. A win would give the Rebels their first SEC championship since 1984.

They’ve played their way into this chance. Now it’s about finishing the job.