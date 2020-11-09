Ole Miss’ Andeija Puckett Will Miss Season Due to Knee Injury

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s basketball program will miss redshirt junior Andeija Puckett for the upcoming season due to a knee injury that requires surgery to repair multiple torn ligaments.

“I am extremely saddened by the news on AP,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “She has worked extremely hard and was going to be a force to reckon with this season. This is what’s tough about sports, injuries are a reality. I am confident that AP will come back better than before, and we will be there with her every step of the way.”

Puckett sat out for the entirety of the 2019-20 season after transferring to Ole Miss from Cincinnati, where she contributed for two seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Puckett played in all 35 games for the Bearcats in 2018-19, averaging 4.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game for a Cincinnati team that advanced to the WNIT quarterfinal. Coming out of Griffin High School in her native Georgia, Puckett was rated a three-star recruit by ESPN after a prolific high school career that saw her leave Griffin as its all-time leader in scoring (1,330) and rebounds (790).

Staff Report