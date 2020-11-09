Tuesday, November 10, 2020
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss’ Andeija Puckett Will Miss Season Due to Knee Injury

0
229
Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s basketball program will miss redshirt junior Andeija Puckett for the upcoming season due to a knee injury that requires surgery to repair multiple torn ligaments.

“I am extremely saddened by the news on AP,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “She has worked extremely hard and was going to be a force to reckon with this season. This is what’s tough about sports, injuries are a reality. I am confident that AP will come back better than before, and we will be there with her every step of the way.”

Puckett sat out for the entirety of the 2019-20 season after transferring to Ole Miss from Cincinnati, where she contributed for two seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Puckett played in all 35 games for the Bearcats in 2018-19, averaging 4.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game for a Cincinnati team that advanced to the WNIT quarterfinal. Coming out of Griffin High School in her native Georgia, Puckett was rated a three-star recruit by ESPN after a prolific high school career that saw her leave Griffin as its all-time leader in scoring (1,330) and rebounds (790).

Staff Report

