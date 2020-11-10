Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

Ole Miss women’s basketball released its non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season on Friday. The eight-game non-conference slate begins Nov. 25 and includes seven home contests.

Capacity at The Pavilion is expected to start the season at 25 percent. The attendance plan for 2020-21 Ole Miss basketball games will be announced next week, including tickets, parking and safety regulations among other items.

The Rebels will open the season at home on Nov. 25, the first date allowable by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That day, Ole Miss will close out a busy three-game slate at The Pavilion with Northwestern State to open the 2020-21 season.

Ole Miss remains home to host McNeese State on Nov. 30 before welcoming Kansas to Oxford for the first time ever for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Dec. 3. Ole Miss holds a 2-0 series record against the Jayhawks, with the last meeting coming in the 2006 WNIT at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Rebels follow that up with home contests against Alcorn State (Dec. 8), Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 12) and Jackson State (Dec. 15) before hitting the road for the first and only time during non-conference play to George Mason on Dec. 19. Ole Miss closes out non-conference play back at home against Alabama State on Dec. 21, with the SEC season anticipated to begin on Dec. 31. 

SEC schedule, TV assignments, tipoff times and more will be released in the near future.

2020 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 25 – vs. Northwestern State
Nov. 30 – vs. McNeese State
Dec. 3 – vs. Kansas (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)
Dec. 8 – vs. Alcorn State
Dec. 12 – vs. Mississippi Valley State
Dec. 15 – vs. Jackson State
Dec. 19 – at George Mason
Dec. 21 – vs. Alabama State

Staff Report

