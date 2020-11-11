Lafayette Forced to End Season Early Due to COVID-19

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores had their football season end abruptly on Tuesday afternoon due to COVID-19. Lafayette was preparing for the first round of the 5A state playoffs against Neshoba Central.

Lafayette (7-3) was forced to forfeit the game after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19.

Lafayette’s head coach Michael Fair told HottyToddy.com that the players practiced on Monday with enough team members to play Friday. Coaches received word on Tuesday about additional cases, forcing the program to a halt.

“For those seniors not to be able to finish on the football field is especially tough,” Fair said. “They knew they had at least one more game left. It is kind of how this football thing works.”

This season has been a strange one from the start as the team has dealt with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is just like life sometimes. You get thrown a curveball. You have to learn how to persevere,” Fair said. “This group will be fine, but I will be sad for them.”

Lafayette was riding a five-game winning streak prior to last week’s contest against Lake Cormorant. The Commodores finished district play with a record of 5-2.

“This is a special group of kids and not playing in this playoff game was difficult,” Fair said.