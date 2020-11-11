Royce Newman Receives Invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss senior right tackle Royce Newman received an invitation on Tuesday to take part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The bowl is a chance for elite draft prospects from around the country to showcase their talents while connecting with coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams.

“It’s a pretty cool thing. They did invite me to the Reese’s Bowl,” Newman said. “It’s a big opportunity.”

Although the NCAA is offering each of its players an extra year of eligibility due to the effects of COVID-19 on this year’s football season, Newman still plans to test the waters of the professional ranks.

“I’ll probably go ahead and play in the Reese’s Bowl,” he said.

The Nashville, Illinois native has not had much time to reflect on his college career, as the Rebels still have several remaining games on the 2020 slate.

“Every week there is a lot of work to do and so many things to focus on,” Newman said. “The thought about four more games in the regular season, I am just taking it a week at a time.”

Newman has played four years for the red and blue during his time in Oxford. He has played in 38 total games so far in his career, playing in all 12 season games as a sophomore and junior. As a freshman, he played in eight games and all six games as a senior.

“It means all the world to me,” Newman said. “I had great guys playing in front of me like Greg and Alex who paved the way for me as a player and how to treat every week. Just like from the very beginning, having great leaders.”

Newman and the Rebels return to the field this weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. under the lights of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and can be viewed on the SEC Network.