Thursday, November 12, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Oxford Hosts Madison Central in First Round Matchup

0
220

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Adam Brown

The Oxford Chargers are set to open up their 6A playoff run as the defending state champions this Friday night as they host the Madison Central Jaguars. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Bobby Holcomb Field.

Oxford (9-0) enters the playoffs after completing their regular ten-game season slate undefeated. The Chargers capped off the season with a 25-14 victory over the Tupelo Golden Wave last Friday night. 

“Six A football, you’re going to have a tough task in your region games every week,” Head Coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “We have always tried to play a tough non-region schedule. We want to put our team in those situations against good football teams as often as we can. We do think it does help us for the playoffs when we have played those games before.”

Cutcliffe and his staff have impressed on their players that now is the time to give it their A-game.

“Everybody from here on out is a really good football team,” Cutcliffe said. “Going to be well-coached and have a lot of good players. Every week is going to be a huge challenge this time year so we have got to have a great week of practice in order to play well.”

According to Cutcliffe, teams have to continue to improve from week to week as they head toward the playoffs.

“You see it year after year in the playoffs, the teams that continue to succeed are the teams that continue to improve throughout the season and are playing at their highest level,” Cutcliffe said.

Madison Central comes into town with a 7-3 record on the season. The Jaguars closed out the regular season with a 42-0 win over the Greenville Yellow Jackets. 

“Both teams are playing well down the stretch, and I think it is going to be a great game,” Cutcliffe said. 

Previous articleThree Ole Miss Starters Injured in Bye Week
Next articleOle Miss Journalism Grad to Serve as Press Secretary for Governor

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Shirley Crawford Remembered as Adored and Respected Ole Miss Alumna

Alyssa Schnugg -
By Stella Connell School of Business Administration Manager of Marketing and Communications
Read more
Breaking News

Oxford Middle School Campus Closes Due to COVID-19

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Middle School will be closed for the next two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
Read more
Headlines

Canopy of Lights on Oxford Square to be Turned on a Week Early

Alyssa Schnugg -
Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced Thursday that the Christmas lights on the square will be turned on next week.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Announces Attendance Policy for Basketball

Adam Brown -
In accordance with the State of Mississippi's most recent executive orders, The Pavilion at Ole Miss will be limited to 25% capacity...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

Shirley Crawford Remembered as Adored and Respected Ole Miss Alumna

Alyssa Schnugg -
By Stella Connell School of Business Administration Manager of Marketing and Communications
Read more
Breaking News

Oxford Middle School Campus Closes Due to COVID-19

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Middle School will be closed for the next two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
Read more
Headlines

Canopy of Lights on Oxford Square to be Turned on a Week Early

Alyssa Schnugg -
Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced Thursday that the Christmas lights on the square will be turned on next week.
Read more