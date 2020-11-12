Thursday, November 12, 2020
Three Ole Miss Starters Injured in Bye Week

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss football team finished its last practice prior to stepping onto the field against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff hoped the team could use the bye week last week to heal and rest, but unfortunately, this was not the case for the Rebels.

“We have three different starters out with injuries that occurred last week,” Kiffin said to the media on Wednesday. “It is what it is, and guys have to be ready to step up and be ready to play.”

This week, the SEC has been hit hard with COVID-19 as four league games have been postponed. According to Kiffin, Ole Miss only has a few players who have recently tested positive for the virus.

“We have a couple,” Kiffin said. “I think we have three, which is not bad compared to a lot of people… Somehow had no negatives, which is great, because I was very concerned with everyone gone for the weekend.”

Although several SEC games originally scheduled for this weekend have been postponed, Ole Miss is still set to kickoff against South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. 

