Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Football Game Postponed

The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game, originally scheduled for Nov. 21, has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.



Because Texas A&M has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Ole Miss at Texas A&M game will be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date.

Staff Report