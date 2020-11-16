Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M May Not Be Rescheduled

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Keith Carter Monday Press Conference

Ole Miss’ trip to the Lone Star State this weekend to take on the Texas A&M Aggies was postponed on Monday.

Athletic Director Keith Carter met with members of the media on a Zoom call following the announcement of the game after coach Lane Kiffin’s weekly press conference.

“We are going to make every effort to make up this game,” Carter said. “We will see how the dates play out.”

This season, the SEC office added a “buffer zone” to the league schedule that included a potential make-up date for games canceled due to the pandemic. However, Texas A&M has already slated another make-up game against Tennessee on Dec. 12 during that time.

“So that day would not be available,” Carter said. “We want to play the game. Our league has talked a lot about that, finding ways to get the games played our players and everyone wants to play. It will all come down to do you have the dates.”

The SEC has scheduled Dec. 19 as a date for the conference championship, but also as a date for teams to potentially make-up missed games.

“The last four weeks here or so are going to be very very fluid,” Carter said. “I think there are going to be some games that get moved around potentially based on COVID, and I think the thought is we don’t wanna have two teams seating at home with healthy players if we can somehow go ahead and play that game. We wanna go ahead and try to do that.”

Even with the Rebels right now not playing it could be a possibility that they either play LSU or Mississippi State this weekend according to Carter.

“I think if either of their opponents (Georgia, Arkansas) ended up with COVID related issues that could not play this weekend, you might see us either hosting Mississippi State or traveling to LSU,” Carter said. “The percentages are real small on that, but a real-life example of what the league is talking about potentially doing, so we will wait as we have to know by 8 p.m. tonight.”

The Ole Miss athletic department will adjust depending on the news, according to Carter.