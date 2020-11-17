Wednesday, November 18, 2020
SportsBasketballFeatured

Coach Kermit Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19

0
448

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Kermit Davis on the sideline. Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss Athletic Department announced on Tuesday that men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Adam Kuffner, sports information director for men’s basketball.

The men’s basketball program was tested on Monday as a part of its weekly testing protocol mandated by the SEC.

“After going through the team’s regular protocol Monday, it was determined Tuesday that head coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19,” said a statement released by Ole Miss Athletics. “Coach Davis retested Tuesday, and those confirmation results are still pending. The team is going through contact tracing, and those found to be a close contact will go into quarantine per medical guidelines.”

Ole Miss opens its season next Wednesday as they host three teams for the Justin Reed Classic. If Davis’ test on Tuesday comes back positive “he will remain in isolation at his home and miss the first two games of the season.”

Assistant Coach Ronnie Hamilton will serve as the team’s interim head coach during Coach Davis’ absence on the sidelines.

While Davis is in isolation, he will still be able to communicate with his squad and observe practice virtually.

This is a developing story. HottyToddy.com will continue to update this report.

Previous articleShakira Austin Named to Preseason All-SEC Second Team
Next articleChase Goolsby’s Journey from Assistant Coach to Assistant Principal

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Oxford Residents Continue to Shop Throughout Pandemic

Alyssa Schnugg -
With many restaurants closed during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic and fewer people visiting Oxford and staying in hotel rooms, it's no surprise that Oxford's tourism taxes are down from last year.
Read more
Football

Chase Goolsby’s Journey from Assistant Coach to Assistant Principal

Adam Brown -
By Emma WilliamsIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Oxford High School's Chase Goolsby is making the transition from assistant baseball coach to assistant...
Read more
Basketball

Shakira Austin Named to Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Adam Brown -
The Southeastern Conference office announced its preseason women's basketball teams on Tuesday. Ole Miss women’s junior Shakira Austin has been named to...
Read more
Basketball

Tipoff Times Announced for Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss will be hosting the first Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic next week to open the 2020 season slate.  Game times...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Bonnie Brown

Bonnie Brown: Q&A with Charlie Spiller

Adam Brown -
Charlie Spillers has led an interesting life and managed to have multiple successful careers in the process—military...
Read more
Headlines

Oxford Residents Continue to Shop Throughout Pandemic

Alyssa Schnugg -
With many restaurants closed during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic and fewer people visiting Oxford and staying in hotel rooms, it's no surprise that Oxford's tourism taxes are down from last year.
Read more
Football

Chase Goolsby’s Journey from Assistant Coach to Assistant Principal

Adam Brown -
By Emma WilliamsIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Oxford High School's Chase Goolsby is making the transition from assistant baseball coach to assistant...
Read more