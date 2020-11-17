Coach Kermit Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Kermit Davis on the sideline. Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss Athletic Department announced on Tuesday that men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Adam Kuffner, sports information director for men’s basketball.

The men’s basketball program was tested on Monday as a part of its weekly testing protocol mandated by the SEC.

“After going through the team’s regular protocol Monday, it was determined Tuesday that head coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19,” said a statement released by Ole Miss Athletics. “Coach Davis retested Tuesday, and those confirmation results are still pending. The team is going through contact tracing, and those found to be a close contact will go into quarantine per medical guidelines.”

Ole Miss opens its season next Wednesday as they host three teams for the Justin Reed Classic. If Davis’ test on Tuesday comes back positive “he will remain in isolation at his home and miss the first two games of the season.”

Assistant Coach Ronnie Hamilton will serve as the team’s interim head coach during Coach Davis’ absence on the sidelines.

While Davis is in isolation, he will still be able to communicate with his squad and observe practice virtually.

This is a developing story. HottyToddy.com will continue to update this report.