Shakira Austin Named to Preseason All-SEC Second Team

The Southeastern Conference office announced its preseason women’s basketball teams on Tuesday. Ole Miss women’s junior Shakira Austin has been named to the second-team All-SEC team.

Austin joined the Rebels this past spring after transferring in from Maryland, where ESPN rated her as the No. 1 transfer. Last week, she was named as one of 20 to the preseason Lisa Leslie Award Watch List.

During her time with the Terrapins in two seasons, Austin played in 66 games with 47 starts. Along the way, the former No. 3 national high school prospect and McDonald’s All-American broke Maryland’s single-season blocks record with 89 her freshman season and was named Second-Team All-Big Ten her sophomore season. In two seasons at Maryland, Austin averaged 10.1 points. 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent overall. She also has 15 career double-doubles and has had multiple blocks in 26 total games.

The Rebels were picked to finish 11th overall in the preseason coaches poll.

Austin and the Rebels tip the season off next Wednesday inside the Pavilion as they welcome in Northwestern State.

Staff Report