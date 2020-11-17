Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Tipoff Times Announced for Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic

Ole Miss will be hosting the first Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic next week to open the 2020 season slate.  Game times have been set for all three days of the tournament as two of the Rebels contest will be televised nationally on the SEC Network and the other one will be streamed digitally on the SEC Network +.

Ole Miss will host Central Arkansas, Arkansas State and Jackson State in Oxford over Thanksgiving. 

The tournament is named in honor of Justin Reed, a fan favorite and four-year starter during his time at Ole Miss (2001-04). Reed etched his name in the school record books before getting drafted in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. Along with becoming the first Rebel to be named All-SEC in four different seasons, he ranks seventh all-time in scoring (1,785 points) and ninth in rebounds (766).

Coach Kermit Davis and his squad will begin the tournament against Central Arkansas (Nov. 25), the first of three games in The Pavilion that day. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. A matchup between Arkansas State and Jackson State will follow (4 p.m. CT), while the Ole Miss women’s team will conclude the tripleheader by hosting Northwestern State (7 p.m. CT) on SEC Network+.

SEC Network will televise the Rebels’ Thanksgiving Day in-state battle against Jackson State with tipoff set for 1 p.m. CT. The other in-state contest, Arkansas State versus Central Arkansas, will start at 4 p.m. CT on the holiday.

Wrapping up the tournament on Friday, November 27, Central Arkansas and Jackson State will play the first game of the day (4 p.m. CT). The Rebels and Red Wolves will follow with a primetime matchup (7 p.m. CT) featured on SEC Network.

Staff Report

