Coach Kermit Davis Thanks Fans for Support After Positive COVID-19 Test

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Davis sent out a message to Rebel fans Wednesday on Twitter thanking them for their support.

“My second test that I took Tuesday confirmed that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Davis said. “I’m experiencing very mild symptoms and will continue to remain isolated at home while monitoring my health daily with our medical staff.”

“Through all of our excellent technology, I will stay in very close contact with our team virtually, watching practices live on Zoom and organizing day-to-day operations leading up to the start of our season,” Davis said.

The Rebels open up the 2020-21 season slate on Nov. 25 with the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic, a three-day event inside the Pavilion. Assistant Coach Ronnie Hamilton will serve as interim head coach during Coach Davis’ absence on the sidelines during the first two games.

“In the meantime, I know our staff and players will be ready to compete in next week’s Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic,” Davis said. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out wishing me a speedy recovery.”