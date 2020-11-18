Ole Miss Prepares for the Egg Bowl

By Adam Brown

The Ole Miss football team is using this week like they would any other in preparation for next week’s annual Egg Bowl rivalry against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Ole Miss (3-4, 3-4 SEC) has had its game against Texas A&M postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Texas A&M team. Head Coach Lane Kiffin told the media on Wednesday that nevertheless, the Rebels are going to treat this week as a game week.

“On Saturday, it won’t be like a scrimmage. More like a practice,” Kiffin said. “I am more concerned about play counts and GPS numbers similar to a game, so it’s like we played a game without the wear and tear of tackling part of it.”

Ole Miss has had a good week concerning COVID-19, with no one testing positive according to Kiffin.

With COVID-19 no longer a concern, for now, Ole Miss has started looking ahead toward its matchup with Mississippi State.

“I know there is a lot of tradition in this rivalry. Not the friendliest of rivalries is the best way of putting it,” Kiffin said. “They are all big games, especially when they are all-SEC… It is always awesome to win rivalry games for fans.”

Next Saturday’s Egg Bowl will not be the first time Kiffin has faced MSU coach Mike Leach. The two have also coached from opposing sides of the field in the PAC-12 Conference.

“The last time we played, you think there would be a lot of points,” Kiffin said. “Actually, we lost to him 10-7… It is our turn to win.”