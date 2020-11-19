Thursday, November 19, 2020
Chargers Host Hernando in Second Round of 6A Playoffs

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers will play host to the Hernando Tigers in the second round of the 6A playoffs this Friday night at Bobby Holcomb Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Oxford remains undefeated at 10-0 on the season after a 25-23 first-round victory over Madison Central last Friday night.

The Chargers have been hard at work preparing to meet the challenge the Tigers present.

“We know how good Hernando is and how well they have played this year, and I think our guys are up for the challenge and are focused,” Head Coach Chris Cutcliffe said. 

Other teams in the Oxford area, including Lafayette County High School, have not been able to finish out their full seasons due to COVID-19.

“It obviously has been a strange year unlike anything else any of us have ever dealt with,” Cutcliffe said. “Hopefully things continue to go well. I feel bad for the players that have had their seasons come to an end without getting the opportunity to get out on the field in the playoffs.”

Hernando is 6-4 on the season, and are coming off of a 36-33 win over South Panola in the first round of the playoffs. 

The Tigers and Chargers are no strangers to each other, having met only a few weeks prior to the playoffs during the regular season as Oxford won 37-27 on the road. 

“It is always hard to beat a good team twice, and Hernando is a good football team,” Cutcliffe said. “I do think it is a big challenge to play well and beat them two times in such a short time span.”  

