Thursday, November 19, 2020
Devontae Shuler Named to Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Devontae Shuler. Photo by Sarah Kane

Ole Miss senior guard Devontae Shuler has been named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team by a panel of SEC men’s basketball coaches heading into this season.

Last season, Shuler finished ranked fifth in the SEC in steals (1.7 per game) and assist/turnover (1.7), as one of only two players conference-wide to finish top five in both categories.

Shuler, the only fourth-year senior on the team, is the Rebels’ leading returning scorer (11.7 ppg) following the graduation of First Team All-SEC honoree Breein Tyree (19.7 ppg). Along with pacing Ole Miss in steals on the defensive end of the court, he also produced a team-best 3.3 assists per game. The Irmo, South Carolina, native put together five 20-point games throughout the 2019-20 season, including a career-high 28 points at LSU (Feb. 1).

Playing in 97 games as a Rebel, Shuler has racked up 907 points as he nears the milestone of 1,000 career points. With 142 steals over the past three seasons, he already ranks 10th in school history on the career steals list.   

Shuler and the Rebels tip off the 2020-21 season by hosting the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic (Nov. 25-27). Ole Miss begins the tournament against Central Arkansas (Nov. 25) with an afternoon matchup (1 p.m. CT) on SEC Network+.

Staff Report

