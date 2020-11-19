Thursday, November 19, 2020
Mother Goose Daycare Under Investigation After Infant Death

The Mississippi State Department of Health served an emergency suspension/restriction of license Thursday to the Mother Goose of Oxford Daycare following the death of an 8-week-old infant.

The order, signed by State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said “the facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility.”

The daycare, located at 415 Galleria Drive in Oxford, serves children from infant through 4 years old. The announcement from the MSDH did not say how the child died.

The facility must immediately cease and desist providing care or enrollment of infants. The Oxford Police Department is investigating the situation and the Mississippi State Department of Health expects to receive a full report Monday.

Mother Goose of Oxford, Inc., was licensed in 1999 and has received no monetary penalties during the course of its license. The last inspection was a month ago in October and received a pass pending based on the receipt of documents.

This is a developing story. Check with HottyToddy.com for updates.

Staff report

