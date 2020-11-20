HottyToddy Staff Picks-Week Nine

This weekend’s schedule of college football games has only six total SEC games slated. The Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M game, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to several Aggies testing positive for COVID-19.
Nevertheless, the HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist Caroline Gleason, sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports reporter John Macon Gillespie) have made their game picks for the week.
No. 6 Florida at Vanderbilt
LSU at Arkansas
Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama
Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn
Missouri at South Carolina
Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia
No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State
No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma
Staff Report