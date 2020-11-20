Friday, November 20, 2020
HottyToddy Staff Picks-Week Nine

This weekend’s schedule of college football games has only six total SEC games slated. The Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M game, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to several Aggies testing positive for COVID-19. 

Nevertheless, the HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist Caroline Gleason, sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports reporter John Macon Gillespie) have made their game picks for the week. 

No. 6 Florida at Vanderbilt 

LSU at Arkansas 

Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama 

Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn 

Missouri at South Carolina 

Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia

 No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State 

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma 

