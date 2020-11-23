Ole Miss Basketball Cancels Justin Reed Classic

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team has been forced to push back the start of this year’s season after testing and contact tracing revealed a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Ole Miss announced on Monday that the 2020 Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic this week (Nov. 25-27) and the Memphis game (Dec. 5) are canceled due to issues with the virus.

All team activities have been suspended until Dec. 7. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol.

Ole Miss will open its 2020-21 schedule on Dec. 12, as they welcome UNCW into the Pavilion.