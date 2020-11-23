Tuesday, November 24, 2020
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Basketball Cancels Justin Reed Classic

0
360

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team has been forced to push back the start of this year’s season after testing and contact tracing revealed a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Ole Miss announced on Monday that the 2020 Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic this week (Nov. 25-27) and the Memphis game (Dec. 5) are canceled due to issues with the virus.

All team activities have been suspended until Dec. 7. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol.

Ole Miss will open its 2020-21 schedule on Dec. 12, as they welcome UNCW into the Pavilion.

Previous articleFamily Dog Returned to Owner After Being Stolen in Oxford
Next articleLee Ingram Named Creative in Residence for Arts Incubator Pilot Program

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Lafayette County Under Mask Mandate by Governor’s Order

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County is now under a mandatory mask mandate by order of Gov. Tate Reeves.
Read more
Football

OPINION: The Never Forgotten Egg Bowl and the ‘Immaculate Deflection’

Adam Brown -
By J.D. CainIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com https://youtu.be/gERucd02xeQ Most fans of college football in Mississippi have probably...
Read more
Football

Jerrion Ealy Looks to Add a New Chapter to the Egg Bowl Rivalry

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy and the Rebels will step into Vaught-Hemingway...
Read more
Basketball

Breein Tyree Signs Contract with Miami Heat

Adam Brown -
Former Ole Miss basketball guard Breein Tyree has signed an undrafted free-agent contract with...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

Lafayette County Under Mask Mandate by Governor’s Order

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County is now under a mandatory mask mandate by order of Gov. Tate Reeves.
Read more
Football

OPINION: The Never Forgotten Egg Bowl and the ‘Immaculate Deflection’

Adam Brown -
By J.D. CainIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com https://youtu.be/gERucd02xeQ Most fans of college football in Mississippi have probably...
Read more
Football

Jerrion Ealy Looks to Add a New Chapter to the Egg Bowl Rivalry

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy and the Rebels will step into Vaught-Hemingway...
Read more