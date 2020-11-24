Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Breein Tyree Signs Contract with Miami Heat

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Breein Tyree driving to the basket. Photo by Sarah Kane

Former Ole Miss basketball guard Breein Tyree has signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Miami Heat following the 2020 NBA draft.

Tyree has joined the Heat on an Exhibit-10 contract with an invite to training camp.

As a senior, Tyree had the best season of his collegiate career, averaging 19.7 points per game for the entire season, ranking him 36th nationally. Tyree also increased his scoring average in SEC play for the fourth straight season, ranking second in the conference with 22.2 points per game.

In his career, Tyree became one of only three Rebels to make 200 three-pointers and score at least 1,700 points, joining Joe Harvell and Chris Warren. Tyree ranks sixth in Ole Miss history in points (1,797) and threes made (207). He also ended his career ninth in free throws made (384), 10th in field goals made (603), 10th in assists (325) and 10th in minutes played (3,634).

Lafayette County Under Mask Mandate by Governor's Order

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County is now under a mandatory mask mandate by order of Gov. Tate Reeves.
OPINION: The Never Forgotten Egg Bowl and the 'Immaculate Deflection'

Adam Brown -
By J.D. CainIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com https://youtu.be/gERucd02xeQ Most fans of college football in Mississippi have probably...
Jerrion Ealy Looks to Add a New Chapter to the Egg Bowl Rivalry

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy and the Rebels will step into Vaught-Hemingway...
Old Abbeville School to be Placed on National Register of Historic Places

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Gordon Community and Cultural Center and the old Head Start building, formerly known as the Abbeville School, will be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
