Breein Tyree Signs Contract with Miami Heat

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Breein Tyree driving to the basket. Photo by Sarah Kane

Former Ole Miss basketball guard Breein Tyree has signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Miami Heat following the 2020 NBA draft.

Tyree has joined the Heat on an Exhibit-10 contract with an invite to training camp.

As a senior, Tyree had the best season of his collegiate career, averaging 19.7 points per game for the entire season, ranking him 36th nationally. Tyree also increased his scoring average in SEC play for the fourth straight season, ranking second in the conference with 22.2 points per game.

In his career, Tyree became one of only three Rebels to make 200 three-pointers and score at least 1,700 points, joining Joe Harvell and Chris Warren. Tyree ranks sixth in Ole Miss history in points (1,797) and threes made (207). He also ended his career ninth in free throws made (384), 10th in field goals made (603), 10th in assists (325) and 10th in minutes played (3,634).