Oxford Takes on Clinton in North Half Championship

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers will take on the Clinton Arrows in the 6A playoffs for the North Half State Championship this evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Oxford (11-0, 7-0) is coming off of a 41-26 victory over the Hernando Tigers last Friday night.

The Chargers are one of four teams left playing for the state championship. Oxford is two wins away from back-to-back championships.

“It’s always a great honor to get to practice and play Thanksgiving week,” Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe said.

Oxford has taken care of business on the gridiron this season, earning the opportunity to have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

“Playing at home is always a goal in the early rounds in the playoffs,” Cutcliffe said. “ Not we have the challenge of going on the road against a good football team.“

Clinton (8-2) took down Warren Central in a close 18-14 ball game last week. The Arrows have been on a winning streak since their loss to Madison Central at the end of September.

“Clinton’s quarterback is an outstanding football player,” Cutcliffe said. “Their defense has a lot of team speed, and they are playing with a lot of confidence.”

The winner of tonight’s game will take on the winner of Oak Grove versus Northwest Rankin next Friday night in Jackson in the 6A State Championship.