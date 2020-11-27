Saturday, November 28, 2020
Shop Local Today, Visit With Santa and Enjoy the Oxford Square

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Annual Christmas Open House, presented by J.E. Neilson’s and the Oxford Square Alliance, is happening today on the Square.

While the event is scaled back this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will all the elements needed to spread holiday cheer while supporting local businesses on Black Friday.

Santa will be on the Square from 2 to 6 p.m. greeting children of all ages, allowing parents to take photos, and of course, encouraging social distancing.

Visit Oxford will be installing a new speaker system around the Square and will pipe Christmas music throughout the area for Black Friday shoppers to enjoy.

The Square Alliance chose not to do carriage rides or ornament decorating this year to help promote social distancing.

At 6 p.m., the Oxford Police Department will shut down the street in front of City Hall and the eastern side of the Courthouse circle for the annual tree-lighting ceremony to give the crowd more room to space out.

Plans are to have the event live-streamed through the city’s social media platforms.

The Square Alliance Dollars Raffle will be held once again this year, and those with tickets do not need to be present to win. Shoppers will receive raffle tickets while shopping on Friday at stores on the Square. Tickets should be turned in by 6 p.m. and the drawing will be held on Nov. 30. Winners will be notified via phone call.

