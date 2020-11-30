Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Kiffin Discusses His Plans for the Week

By Adam Brown
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin meet with the media on Monday for his regular press conference following a 31-24 win in the Egg Bowl over Mississippi State over the weekend.

“Good win to get us to 1-0 in this rivalry,” Kiffin said. “With me, win or lose games sink in a little more on Sunday or Monday because you are so into the game at the time. Just a reminder of what a big win that was for us, for the school, town and the fans.”

Unfortunately, Ole Miss came out of the Egg Bowl with not only a trophy, but also positive cases of COVID-19.

“We just got hit with a few of them [on Sunday],” Kiffin said. “It is manageable, but my fear is when you get a few it starts trickling… I really like when it is zero like it was last week.”

The Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday that the schedule for games originally slated for Dec. 12 and 19 games will be announced on Friday. The coaching staff will take this off week as a chance to prepare for the team’s next matchup.

“We will do this week what we did two weeks ago,” Kiffin said.

Sophomore quarterback Matt Corral got tabbed with another SEC Weekly honor on Monday for his accomplishments on the gridiron. During the game, he connected with Braylon Sanders on a third and 18 for an 81-yard touchdown.

“At the time I thought it was like a John Elway type of throw,” Kiffin said. “[Corral] could not have put it any better, to throw it that early. That’s a first-round throw.”

The Landshark defense added a piece to the game plan against Mississippi State with transfer Otis Reese, who provided a needed spark.

“I thought he brought some energy out there,” Kiffin said. “You could feel that during the game. [Reese] did well, especially knowing a week ago that he was on the service team. He is going to get better every week too.”

