Braylon Sanders Has Not Decided If He Will Accept Extra Year of Eligibility

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports.

Ole Miss senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders took part in senior day festivities prior to the Egg Bowl game against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19, this season the NCAA is granting another year of eligibility to all student-athletes. However, Sanders is unsure yet as to whether or not he’ll stick around, and told members of the media on Tuesday that he is still discussing his next move with his family and coaching staff.

“As of right now, I have not made any decision yet,” Sanders said.

Sanders and his teammates have two games remaining in the regular season and a bowl left to finish out the year.

“I am just focused on finishing out the season strong,” Sanders said. “Finishing as the hottest team in the country.”

So far, Sanders is wrapping up the season on a positive note. The wide receiver caught an 81-yard touchdown reception against Mississippi State during the Egg Bowl.

“The way that it was planned, I did not think [Corral] was going to throw it,” he said. “I got one-on-one with the safety, and Matt trusted me enough to make a play. I was just making a play for my quarterback.”

Sanders has been around Matt Corral for three years in practice and in games and knew his arm strength.

“He has always had that since the first day he came to campus,” Sanders said. “Everybody has seen his arm strength and knew he was a great talent.”

The 2020 Ole Miss Rebels are on a three-game winning streak for the first time in five years.

“A happy locker room, everybody likes to win,” Sanders said. “We come in each day and work our tails off and expect the results that we are getting right now.”